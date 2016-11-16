版本:
BRIEF-International Stem Cell Q3 revenue falls 9 pct to $1.94 mln

Nov 16 International Stem Cell Corp

* International stem cell corporation announces operating results for the three and nine-months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $1.94 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

