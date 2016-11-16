版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Alleghany Capital Corporation announces acquisition by Kentucky trailer

Nov 16 Alleghany Corp :

* Alleghany corp - R.C. Tway company, LLC has acquired select assets of bussman medical & research

* Alleghany capital corporation announces acquisition by Kentucky trailer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

