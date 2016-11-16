版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark appoints michael Hsu president and chief operating officer

Nov 16 Kimberly-clark Corp :

* Kimberly-Clark appoints michael hsu president and chief operating officer and adds international leaders to senior executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐