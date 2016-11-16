版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Northern vertex announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing

Nov 16 Northern Vertex Mining Corp :

* Northern Vertex Mining Corp says non-brokered private placement of up to approximately 2.5 million units at a purchase price of $0.40 per unit

* Northern Vertex announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐