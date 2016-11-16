版本:
BRIEF-Allison Transmission announces stock repurchase program

Nov 16 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Allison Transmission announces stock repurchase program

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc says board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program for up to $1 billion of its common stock

* Expects to complete its current $500 million stock repurchase program by Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

