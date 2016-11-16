BRIEF-Magnegas announces financing of $3 mln

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas announces financing of $3 million
* Magnegas Corp says it entered into an agreement with a single institutional investor for a registered direct placement of approximately $3 million
* Magnegas Corp says securities purchase agreement provides for sale of $2.5 million of pre-funded warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.