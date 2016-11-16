版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Magnegas announces financing of $3 mln

Nov 16 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas announces financing of $3 million

* Magnegas Corp says it entered into an agreement with a single institutional investor for a registered direct placement of approximately $3 million

* Magnegas Corp says securities purchase agreement provides for sale of $2.5 million of pre-funded warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

