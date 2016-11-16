BRIEF-Eastman Chemical says announces early results of cash tender offer

Nov 16 Eastman Chemical Co

* Eastman chemical co- increasing tender cap applicable to its 4.5% notes due 2021 from $50 million to $64.96 million

* Eastman chemical - increasing tender cap applicable to its 7 5/8% debentures due 2024 from $10 million to $10.7 million

* Eastman chemical company announces early results of its cash tender offer and increase to tender caps for its 7 5/8% debentures due 2024 and 4.5% notes due 2021