BRIEF-War Eagle Q2 net income of $2.1 mln

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 War Eagle Mining Co Inc
* War eagle mining co inc- for three months ended september 30, co recorded net income of $2.1 million, which compares to a loss of $111,000 in fiscal q2 of 2016.
* War eagle announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.