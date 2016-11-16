版本:
BRIEF-War Eagle Q2 net income of $2.1 mln

Nov 16 War Eagle Mining Co Inc

* War eagle mining co inc- for three months ended september 30, co recorded net income of $2.1 million, which compares to a loss of $111,000 in fiscal q2 of 2016.

* War eagle announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

