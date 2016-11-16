BRIEF-Endologix provides update on Nellix PMA process

Nov 16 Endologix Inc

* Endologix provides update on Nellix PMA process

* Endologix Inc says expects data to be available and submitted to FDA in Q2 of 2017

* Endologix - FDA requested company provide 2-year patient follow-up data from EVAS-FORWARD IDE study of Nellix endovascular aneurysm sealing system

* Expects a possible FDA advisory panel meeting by end of 2017, and potential FDA PMA approval of Nellix in Q2 of 2018