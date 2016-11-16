BRIEF-Endologix provides update on Nellix PMA process

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Nov 16 Endologix Inc
* Endologix provides update on Nellix PMA process
* Endologix Inc says expects data to be available and submitted to FDA in Q2 of 2017
* Endologix - FDA requested company provide 2-year patient follow-up data from EVAS-FORWARD IDE study of Nellix endovascular aneurysm sealing system
* Expects a possible FDA advisory panel meeting by end of 2017, and potential FDA PMA approval of Nellix in Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.