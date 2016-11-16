版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 16日 星期三 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Nov 16 Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Says public offering of 3.60 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share

* Flexion Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

