BRIEF-Tribune Media and ATTN: Announce strategic partnership and investment

Nov 16 Tribune Media Co

* Tribune will distribute and monetize ATTN: Video content across its television and digital properties

* Tribune Media Co - Financial terms were not disclosed

* Tribune Media Co - Under terms of agreement, Tribune becomes ATTN's local media strategic partner

* Press Release - Tribune Media and ATTN: Announce strategic partnership and investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

