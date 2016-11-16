版本:
BRIEF-NN names Thomas Burwell Jr. as CFO

Nov 16 NN Inc

* NN Inc names Thomas C. Burwell, Jr. chief financial officer

* Thomas C. Burwell, Jr. has been promoted to senior vice president, and chief financial officer, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

