2016年 11月 16日

BRIEF-Columbus obtains drill permit for target 5 at Eastside gold project

Nov 16 Columbus Gold Corp

* Columbus obtains drill permit for target 5 at Eastside gold project, Nevada

* Columbus Gold Corp- is planning to carry-out additional drilling at Eastside in 2017 at both original target and at recently permitted target 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

