BRIEF-Weatherford says prices registered direct offering

Nov 16 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford international plc says as entered into a definitive agreement to sell 84.5 million ordinary shares at a per share price of $5.40

* Weatherford prices registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

