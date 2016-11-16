BRIEF-Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp

Nov 16 Amsurg Corp
* Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million
senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp (to be renamed
Envision Healthcare Corporation)
* Amsurg corp says also intends to use net proceeds from
offering with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness
under term loan, asset-based facilities
* Has priced private offering of $550 million aggregate
principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds with borrowings to repay ehc's
existing indebtedness under its term loan and asset-based
facilities
