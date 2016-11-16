BRIEF-Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp

Nov 16 Amsurg Corp

* Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp (to be renamed Envision Healthcare Corporation)

* Amsurg corp says also intends to use net proceeds from offering with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under term loan, asset-based facilities

* Has priced private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under its term loan and asset-based facilities