BRIEF-Cisco Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Cisco Systems - estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.42 to
$0.47 which is lower than non-GAAP EPS by $0.10 to $0.13 per
share in Q2 of fiscal 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down 2 to 4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $12.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-gaap eps $0.55 - $0.57
* Cisco reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $12.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.33
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
