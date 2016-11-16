BRIEF-Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement

Nov 16 Semtech Corp
* Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit
agreement
* Semtech says new credit agreement amends and restates
Semtech's existing $400 million credit facility, and extends
maturity date to November 2021
* Says Q4 of fiscal year 2017 GAAP net income is expected to
be impacted by approximately $0.7 million in non-cash costs
* Semtech says new credit agreement of a senior secured term
a loan facility of $150 million, senior secured revolving credit
facility of $250 million
* Financial terms of new credit agreement are similar to
those contained in prior agreement
