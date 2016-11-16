BRIEF-Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement

Nov 16 Semtech Corp

* Semtech announces amendment to its $400 million credit agreement

* Semtech says new credit agreement amends and restates Semtech's existing $400 million credit facility, and extends maturity date to November 2021

* Says Q4 of fiscal year 2017 GAAP net income is expected to be impacted by approximately $0.7 million in non-cash costs

* Semtech says new credit agreement of a senior secured term a loan facility of $150 million, senior secured revolving credit facility of $250 million

* Financial terms of new credit agreement are similar to those contained in prior agreement