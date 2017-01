Nov 17 Delrand Resources Ltd :

* Delrand announces private placement financing and debt settlement

* Delrand Resources Ltd - Agreed with some debt holders of company to settle C$61,000 of debt by issuing 122,000 common shares of company to them

* Delrand Resources - Private placement of up to 100,000 common shares of company at a price of C$0.52 per share for gross proceeds of up to CDN$52,000