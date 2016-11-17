BRIEF-Stage Stores reports Q3 results and declares quarterly cash dividend

BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
Nov 17 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores Inc - Anticipates Q4 comparable sales to be in range of -2% to -6% and earnings per diluted share to be between $0.65 and $0.90
* Stage Stores Inc - Capital expenditures in 2016, net of construction allowances from landlords, are expected to be approximately $65 million
* Stage Stores reports third quarter results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 loss per share $0.58
* Q3 same store sales fell 8.2 percent
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $317.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 A top U.S. senator on Friday called for wider federal scrutiny into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's marketing of diesel-powered SUVs, as British regulators sought answers from the Italian-American automaker in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal.