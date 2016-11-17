BRIEF-Spectrum Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $1.49

Nov 17 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc -

* Spectrum brands holdings reports record fiscal 2016 results

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $110 million to $120 million, including rollover spending from fiscal 2016

* Spectrum brands -"As we look to fiscal 2017, we plan for above category top-line and bottom-line growth and a free cash flow increase of up to 10 percent"

* Gross profit margin in Q4 38.9 percent, compared to 35.7 percent last year

* Fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million compared to $535 million in fiscal 2016

* See fiscal 2017 reported net sales to grow above category rates,with expected negative impact from forex of about 100 - 150 basis points

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 earnings per share $1.49