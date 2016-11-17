BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units

Nov 17 Sanchez Production Partners LP

* Sanchez Production Partners - Intends to use about $25 million from private placement to repay borrowings outstanding under partnership's credit facility

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - Priced public offering of 6.5 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP for $11/common unit

* Sanchez Production Partners-Separate, concurrent private placement of 2.3 million common units to Sanchez Energy Corporation at price of $11/common unit

* Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units and concurrent private placement to Sanchez Energy