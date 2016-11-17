BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Nov 17 Sanchez Production Partners LP
* Sanchez Production Partners - Intends to use about $25 million from private placement to repay borrowings outstanding under partnership's credit facility
* Sanchez Production Partners LP - Priced public offering of 6.5 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP for $11/common unit
* Sanchez Production Partners-Separate, concurrent private placement of 2.3 million common units to Sanchez Energy Corporation at price of $11/common unit
* Sanchez Production Partners LP prices public offering of common units and concurrent private placement to Sanchez Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: