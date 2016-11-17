BRIEF-Best Buy Co sees FY non-gaap earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30

Nov 17 Best Buy Co Inc :

* Qtrly enterprise revenue $8,945 million versus $8,819 million last year

* Qtrly enterprise comparable sales up 1.8 percent

* Best Buy - will no longer issue interim holiday press release due to increasing significance of month of january to co's overall Q4 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $13.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 enterprise revenue in range of $13.4 billion to $13.6 billion

* Sees Q4 enterprise comparable sales change down 1.0% to up 1.0%

* Sees Q4 international comparable sales change down 2.0% to up 2.0%

* Q3 revenue view $8.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Best Buy reports better-than-expected third quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.62 to $1.67

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30