BRIEF-Westernzagros announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 17 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :
* Westernzagros resources - reviewing financing alternatives
including completion of alternative debt/equity financing, farm
down, sale of some assets of Co
* Westernzagros resources -for remainder of 2016, company
anticipates average daily productive capacity of Sarqala-1 will
be approximately 5,000 bbl/d
* Westernzagros resources - Q3 gross oil sales averaged
5,329 barrels of light oil per day ("bbl/d"), of which co's net
oil sales were 1,437 bbl/d
* Westernzagros resources - westernzagros estimates revenues
for remainder of 2016 to be $3.5 to 5.0 million
* Q3 revenue $4.6 million
* Westernzagros announces third quarter 2016 operational and
financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $15 million to $19 million
