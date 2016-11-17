BRIEF-Westernzagros announces third quarter 2016 results

Nov 17 Westernzagros Resources Ltd :

* Westernzagros resources - reviewing financing alternatives including completion of alternative debt/equity financing, farm down, sale of some assets of Co

* Westernzagros resources -for remainder of 2016, company anticipates average daily productive capacity of Sarqala-1 will be approximately 5,000 bbl/d

* Westernzagros resources - Q3 gross oil sales averaged 5,329 barrels of light oil per day ("bbl/d"), of which co's net oil sales were 1,437 bbl/d

* Westernzagros resources - westernzagros estimates revenues for remainder of 2016 to be $3.5 to 5.0 million

* Q3 revenue $4.6 million

* Westernzagros announces third quarter 2016 operational and financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $15 million to $19 million