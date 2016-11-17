BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Corporation announces amendment to its credit facility

Nov 17 Gladstone Investment Corp :
* Gladstone Investment Corporation announces amendment to
its credit facility
* Says on Nov 16, 2016, co's unit entered into amendment no.
2 to its fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Gladstone-Co's availability under previous revolving line
of credit was about $80 million prior to amendment,about $102
million after completion of amendment
* Gladstone Investment Corp- Amendment no. 2 amended credit
facility to, among other things, extend maturity date by over
two years to November 15, 2021
* Gladstone investment - Amendment reduces current
commitment amount to $165 million from $185 million, retain
ability to expand to total facility amount of $250 million
* Amendment no. 2 amended credit facility to extend
revolving period by over two years to November 15, 2019
