BRIEF-Synutra enters into definitive merger agreement for "going private" transaction

Nov 17 Synutra International Inc
* Synutra enters into definitive merger agreement for "going
private" transaction
* Synutra International Inc says board of directors
unanimously approved merger agreement and transactions
contemplated by merger agreement
* Synutra International says each share of co's common stock
will be automatically canceled and converted into right to
receive $6.05 in cash without interest
* Synutra International Inc says parent has secured a
committed loan facility from Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co
Ltd to finance transactions
* Synutra International Inc says Beams Power Merger sub will
merge with co, co will continue as surviving corporation and a
wholly-owned unit of parent
