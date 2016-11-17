BRIEF-LiveRamp announces acquisition of Arbor and Circulate

Nov 17 Acxiom Corp
* LiveRamp announces acquisition of Arbor and Circulate
* Acxiom Corp says in addition, company will issue $50
million of Acxiom stock awards replacing unvested equity.
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $865 million to $875 million
* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Acxiom Corp says in fiscal 2018, Acxiom expects
transactions to be accretive to both EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted
earnings per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $870.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp says deal for total cash consideration of
approximately $140 million
* Acxiom Corp says expects transactions to be dilutive by
$0.11 to GAAP diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2017
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Acxiom says in fiscal 2017, Arbor and Circulate are
expected to contribute about $5 million in revenue and be
neutral to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
