BRIEF-Marvell Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

Nov 17 Marvell Technology Group Ltd :

* Marvell Technology Group - revenue is expected to be $565 million plus or minus 2%, excluding discontinued operations and reflecting normal seasonality for Q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $594.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in range of 57% to 58%

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd sees Q4 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to be in range of loss of $0.01 to $+0.03

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations are expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $615.9 million

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $565 million

* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reports third quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $+0.03 from continuing operations