BRIEF-Marvell Technology Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

Nov 17 Marvell Technology Group Ltd :
* Marvell Technology Group - revenue is expected to be $565
million plus or minus 2%, excluding discontinued operations and
reflecting normal seasonality for Q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $594.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in
range of 57% to 58%
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd sees Q4 GAAP diluted EPS from
continuing operations to be in range of loss of $0.01 to $+0.03
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted EPS
from continuing operations are expected to be in range of $0.17
to $0.21
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $654 million versus I/B/E/S view $615.9 million
* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.21
from continuing operations
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $565 million
* Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reports third quarter of
fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $+0.03 from
continuing operations
