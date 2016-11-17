BRIEF-Gap Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

Nov 17 Gap Inc
* Gap Inc reports third quarter results
* Gap Inc says now expects net closures of about 65
co-operated stores in fiscal year 2016 and a 3 percent reduction
of square footage versus to last year
* Continues to expect its adjusted operating margin to be
about 8.5 percent in fiscal year 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $3.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gap Inc says qtrly Old Navy global comparable sales
positive 3 percent, including an estimated negative impact from
Fishkill distribution center fire of about 1 percent point
* Gap Inc sees 2016 reported earnings per share $1.41 to
$1.50; sees fy adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.87 to
$1.92, excluding items
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Gap Inc says for fiscal year 2016, company continues to
expect capital spending to be approximately $525 million
* Total inventory dollars were down 4 percent at end of Q3
of fiscal year 2016.
* At end of Q4 of fiscal year 2016, company expects total
inventory dollars to be down in low single digits
year-over-year.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $15.43
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items
* Q3 sales fell 2 percent to $3.8 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
