2016年 11月 18日

BRIEF-ARC Resources Ltd announces sale of Saskatchewan Assets

Nov 17 Arc Resources Ltd

* ARC Resources Ltd announces sale of Saskatchewan Assets

* ARC Resources Ltd says effective January 1, 2017, ARC will eliminate discount to dividend reinvestment plan and stock dividend program

* ARC Resources Ltd says deal for $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

