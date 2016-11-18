BRIEF-Hibbett reports Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Nov 18 Hibbett Sports Inc -
* Hibbett reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.82 to $2.88
* Q3 sales $237 mln vs I/B/E/S view $237.1 mln
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.7 pct
* Company updates guidance
* Sales softened in September and October as apparel sales
became more challenging, principally in our colder-weather
categories
* Q3 gross margin rate declined due to a mix shift to
footwear as a result of softness in seasonal apparel sales
* Sees 2017 merchandise margin to be relatively flat
compared with previously reported expectation of flat to
slightly positive versus prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00 -- Thomson Reuters
