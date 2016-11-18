BRIEF-Reg-Abercrombie & fitch co. Reports third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :
* Abercrombie & fitch co - comparable sales for q3 down 6%
* Continued adverse impact from foreign currency on sales and operating income in Q4
* Abercrombie & fitch co- for Q4 of fiscal 2016 sees comparable sales to be challenging
* Qtrly abercrombie comparable sales down 14 percent
* Will be closing its a&f flagship store in seoul in january 2017
* Qtrly hollister comparable sales flat
* Now expects capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million for full year
* Abercrombie & fitch - sees for q4, gross margin rate down slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of 60.7%
* Abercrombie & fitch co - anticipates closing about 35 stores in u.s. In q4 through natural lease expirations, in addition to 15 stores closed ytd
* Abercrombie & fitch co - company expects to open seven new stores in q4, including five in china and two in u.s.
* Abercrombie & fitch-exercised lease kick-out option for a&f flagship store in hong kong, expects to incur lease termination charge of about $16 million in q4
* Reg-Abercrombie & Fitch co. Reports third quarter results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q3 sales $821.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $830.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.