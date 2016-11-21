BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics reports updated immune monitoring data from ICT-107 phase 2

Nov 21 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd
* Immunocellular Therapeutics reports updated immune
monitoring data from ICT-107 phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed
glioblastoma at the society for neuro-oncology annual meeting
2016
* Immunocellular therapeutics ltd - Data from phase 2 trial
indicated a survival advantage in ICT-107 treated group compared
to control group
* Immunocellular therapeutics - In current ongoing phase 3
registration trial of ICT-107, co plans to perform
immuno-monitoring to support trial
* Immunocellular Therapeutics - Phase 2 trial data also
showed association between immune response, survival, especially
in HLA-A2 positive patients
* Immunocellular Therapeutics- Updated immune response data
from phase 2 trial showed ICT-107 resulted in development of
measurable anti-tumor T cell response
* Immunocellular Therapeutics - Updated immune response data
showed ICT-107 resulted in development of measurable anti-tumor
T cell response in some patients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: