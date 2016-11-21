BRIEF-Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create new offshore drilling company

Nov 21 Rowan Companies Plc
* Rowan partners with Saudi Aramco to create a new offshore
drilling company
* Rowan Companies PLC - New company is anticipated to
commence operations in q2 of 2017
* Rowan Companies PLC - Rowan and Saudi Aramco have
committed new company to purchase future newbuild rigs that will
be constructed in Saudi Arabia
* Rowan Companies - Co, Saudi Arabian Oil Co signed, through
units, agreement to create 50/50 JV to own, operate, manage
offshore drilling rigs in saudi arabia
* Rowan Companies PLC- Will contribute an additional two
jack-up rigs as they complete current Saudi Aramco contracts in
late 2018
* New joint venture company will use Rowan's business in
Saudi Arabia as its base
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: