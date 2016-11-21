BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 21 Cheetah Mobile Inc -
* Qtrly total revenues increased by 9.7% year over year and
7.8% quarter over quarter to RMB1,128.3 million (us$169.2
million)
* Number of mobile monthly active users was 612 million in
September 2016
* For Q4 of 2016, company expects its total revenues to be
between RMB1,200 million (US$180 million) and RMB1,240 million
(US$186 million)
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted income per ADS in Q3 of 2016 was
RMB0.51 (US$0.08)
* Q3 revenue view CNY 1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view CNY 1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cheetah mobile announces third quarter 2016 unaudited
consolidated financial results
