BRIEF-International game technology's Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 21 International Game Technology Plc
:
* International Game Technology Plc- company continues to
expect adjusted EBITDA of $1,740-$1,790 million for full year
2016 period
* International Game Technology Plc - Capex excluding
upfront lotto concession payments are now expected to be no more
than $550 million for 2016
* International Game Technology Plc- net debt is still
expected to be $7,700-$7,900 million at end of 2016
* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,266
million versus $1,202 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International game technology plc reports third quarter
2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
