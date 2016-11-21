BRIEF-MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro

Nov 21 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc -

* MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro

* Deal for $8.36 per share

* Transaction valued at approximately $770 million

* MACOM intends to divest non-strategic compute business within first 100 days of closing

* MACOM to benefit from over $600 million of tax net operating loss carry forwards

* MACOM will assume certain equity awards held by Applied Micro employees

* MACOM expects to pay cash portion of acquisition price from cash on hand

* To commence tender offer to purchase each outstanding common share of Applied Micro for about $8.36 per share

* MACOM will continue to support compute customers and partners during the transition

* Deal price consists of $3.25 in cash and 0.1089 MACOM shares per share of Applied Micro

* Excluding compute business,sees deal to be accretive to non-gaap gross margin, non-gaap operating margin, non-gaap EPS in fy 2017

* Applied Micro stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of combined company on a pro forma basis

* MACOM announces definitive agreement to acquire Applied Micro