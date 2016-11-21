BRIEF-Aduro Biotech says U.S. FDA has lifted partial clinical hold placed on its clinical trials evaluating ladd immunotherapy platform

Nov 21 Aduro Biotech Inc :
* Says U.S. Fda has lifted partial clinical hold placed on
its clinical trials evaluating ladd (live, attenuated
double-deleted) immunotherapy platform
* Says the fDA action enables patient enrollment to resume
in all aduro-sponsored clinical studies
* Aduro Biotech says it remains on track to initiate phase
2 clinical study using ladd-based therapy CRS-207 in combination
with anti-pd-1 compound in first half of 2017
* Partial clinical hold lifted and enrollment resumes for
Aduro Biotech ladd clinical trials
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: