BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on Abbvie collaboration

Nov 21 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - abbvie has discontinued a
development program using halozyme enhanze platform technology
* Halozyme - co, abbvie will continue to work to identify
additional targets for co-development under 2015 global
collaboration,licensing agreement
