BRIEF-ESSA secures US$10 million term loan from Silicon Valley Bank

Nov 21 Essa Pharma Inc :
* ESSA Pharma Inc says will initially draw down US$8 million
and has a conditional option to receive an additional US$2
million
* ESSA Pharma Inc says proceeds from term loans will be used
for company's future working capital needs
* ESSA Pharma Inc says term loans bear an interest rate of
Wall Street Journal prime rate plus 3.0 pct annually and will
mature on September 1, 2020
* ESSA secures US$10 million term loan from Silicon Valley
Bank
