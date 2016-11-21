BRIEF-Swift Energy says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington field in South East Louisiana

Nov 21 Swift Energy Co
* Swift Energy Co says entered into a purchase and sale
agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington
Field in South East Louisiana
* Swift Energy Co- upon closing of transaction, Swift will
also eliminate ARO liability associated with the asset from its
books and records
* Swift Energy Co says cash consideration of $40.0 million
upon closing is expected in early December 2016
* Press release - Swift Energy sharpens focus on Eagle Ford
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: