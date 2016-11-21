BRIEF-Swift Energy says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington field in South East Louisiana

Nov 21 Swift Energy Co

* Swift Energy Co says entered into a purchase and sale agreement providing for company to sell its Lake Washington Field in South East Louisiana

* Swift Energy Co- upon closing of transaction, Swift will also eliminate ARO liability associated with the asset from its books and records

* Swift Energy Co says cash consideration of $40.0 million upon closing is expected in early December 2016

* Press release - Swift Energy sharpens focus on Eagle Ford