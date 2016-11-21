BRIEF-SoLocal says forced to not proceed with payment of next deadline for interest on financial debt

Nov 21 SoLocal Group SA :
* Solocal group reaffirms its determination to achieve its
financial restructuring plan
* Revised plan will be therefore, as announced, submitted to
creditors at a meeting scheduled on Nov. 30, 2016
* Revised plan will be therefore, as announced, submitted to
shareholders at an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting
on Dec. 15, 2016
* Revised plan will be therefore submitted in perspective of
a hearing at commercial court of Nanterre scheduled on Dec. 16,
2016
* Approval of this plan remains uncertain
* Solocal Group will be forced to not proceed with payment
of next deadline for interest on financial debt (due Dec. 1,
2016, for an amount of around 15 million euros ($15.9 million))
* Treasury of solocal group is reduced
* PagesJaunes (unit) may no longer be able soon to grant
additional overdrafts to solocal in order to protect financial
capacity, to normally continue operational activities and to
meet commitments
* Payment of interests would be deferred to date of
implementation of revised plan (if approved)
