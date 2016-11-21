BRIEF-Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma

Nov 21 Genmab A/S :

* Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma and updates financial guidance

* Genmab will receive milestone payments totaling $65 million from Janssen

* Genmab says anticipate that 2016 operating expenses will remain in range of DKK 800 - 850 million

* We expect 2016 revenue to be in range of DKK 1,650 million - 1,700 million, an increase of DKK 450 million compared to previous guidance

* Genmab says now expect operating income for 2016 to be approximately DKK 825 - 875 million

* Expect FY 2016 Darzalex royalties to remain in range of DKK 400 million - 450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: