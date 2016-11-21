BRIEF-Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex (Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma

Nov 21 Genmab A/S :
* Genmab announces U.S. FDA approval of Darzalex
(Daratumumab) for relapsed multiple myeloma and updates
financial guidance
* Genmab will receive milestone payments totaling $65
million from Janssen
* Genmab says anticipate that 2016 operating expenses will
remain in range of DKK 800 - 850 million
* We expect 2016 revenue to be in range of DKK 1,650 million
- 1,700 million, an increase of DKK 450 million compared to
previous guidance
* Genmab says now expect operating income for 2016 to be
approximately DKK 825 - 875 million
* Expect FY 2016 Darzalex royalties to remain in range of
DKK 400 million - 450 million
