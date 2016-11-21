BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $1.55 bln

Nov 21 Cyrusone Inc
* Expands unsecured credit facility to $1.55 billion,
extends maturity date, and reduces borrowing rates
* Has entered into an amended senior unsecured credit
agreement, increasing total size of facility to $1.55 billion
* Size of revolving credit facility has been increased by
$350 million to $1.0 billion
* Maturity of $300 million term loan has been extended to
January 2022, while maturity of $250 million term loan remains
september 2021
* Maturity of revolving credit facility has been extended to
November 2020
* Cyrusone Inc - in addition to revolving credit facility,
credit agreement includes two 2 loans totaling $550 million,
each of which was outstanding prior to execution of amended
agreement
