BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $1.55 bln

Nov 21 Cyrusone Inc

* Expands unsecured credit facility to $1.55 billion, extends maturity date, and reduces borrowing rates

* Has entered into an amended senior unsecured credit agreement, increasing total size of facility to $1.55 billion

* Size of revolving credit facility has been increased by $350 million to $1.0 billion

* Maturity of $300 million term loan has been extended to January 2022, while maturity of $250 million term loan remains september 2021

* Maturity of revolving credit facility has been extended to November 2020

* Cyrusone Inc - in addition to revolving credit facility, credit agreement includes two 2 loans totaling $550 million, each of which was outstanding prior to execution of amended agreement