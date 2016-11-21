BRIEF-Dycom Industries reports Q1 earnings per share $1.59

Nov 21 Dycom Industries Inc -
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $666.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total backlog of $5.203 billion at October 29, 2016
* Contract revenues of $799.2 million for quarter ended
* Dycom Industries Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter
results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.65
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.59
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61 to
$0.73
