BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum enters into sales agreements for North Dakota midstream assets

Nov 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting Petroleum Corporation enters into sales agreements for North Dakota midstream assets

* Purchase and sale agreements to sell its 50 percent interest in its Robinson Lake natural gas processing plant in North Dakota

* Agreements to sell 50 percent interest in Belfield natural gas processing plant and associated natural gas, crude oil and water gathering systems

* An affiliate of Tesoro Logistics Rockies LLC has agreed to purchase assets for $700 million

* Whiting's share of sale price would be approximately $375 million