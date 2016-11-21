BRIEF-Transocean increases consideration for acquisition of Transocean Partners

Nov 21 Transocean Partners LLC -
* Transocean expects to issue approximately 23.8 million
shares in merger
* Transocean Partners LLC says increase in consideration was
approved on behalf of Transocean partners by conflicts committee
of its board of directors
* To increase to 1.20 company's shares consideration for
pending acquisition of each common unit of transocean partners
not already owned
* Transocean Ltd. increases consideration for acquisition of
Transocean Partners LLC
