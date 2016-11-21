BRIEF-Vantiv announces secondary public offering and associated repurchase of its common stock

Nov 21 Vantiv Inc -
* It intends to repurchase 850,000 shares of its class A
common stock at a price per share equal to Monday's closing
share price
* Fifth Third Bank net exercised its remaining warrant to
receive 5.7 million class C units of Vantiv Holding LLC
* Will sell 4.8 million shares of class A common stock
received in exchange through an underwritten secondary offering
* Vantiv announces secondary public offering and associated
repurchase of its common stock
