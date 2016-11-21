BRIEF-CNinsure says sees Q4 revenue up about 40 pct

Nov 21 CNinsure Inc
* Cninsure inc qtrly basic net income per ads $0.55
* Cninsure inc qtrly insurance premiums generated through
cnpad app about rmb976.1 million (us$146.6 million) in q3 of
2016, versus rmb 750.2 million in q2 of 2016
* Cninsure inc - number of active users of cnpad app was
36,219 in q3 of 2016, as compared to 28,675 in q2 of 2016 and
30,752 in q3 of 2015
* Cninsure inc - expects its total net revenues to grow by
approximately 40% for q4 of 2016 compared with corresponding
period in 2015
* Q3 revenue rose 66.3 percent to rmb 1.2 billion
* Cninsure reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial
results
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 40 percent
