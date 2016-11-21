BRIEF-Ally Financial agrees to pay $52 mln in connection with settlement agreement

Nov 21 Ally Financial Inc
* Ally statement on Department of Justice settlement
agreement
* Settlement brings closure to DoJ's investigations relating
to Ally and Rescap RMBS
* Ally has agreed to pay a total of $52 million in
connection with settlement agreement
* Resolved investigations and potential claims by U.S. DoJ
related to residential mortgage-backed securities issued by
former mortgage unit
* Withdrawal of broker-dealer registration of Ally
securities LLC will have no impact on Ally's ongoing operations
* Has also agreed to withdraw broker-dealer registration of
Ally Securities LLC
