BRIEF-Magellan Health provides 2017 financial guidance

Nov 22 Magellan Health Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.8 billion to $6.1 billion

* Magellan Health Inc - expects cash flow from operations in range of $186 million to $220 million in 2017

* Magellan Health Inc - with respect to 2016, company confirmed its guidance

* Magellan Health Inc - veridicus acquisition is estimated to generate net revenues of approximately $220 million and segment profit of $9 million during 2017

* Magellan Health Inc - expect 2017 impact of veridicus to be dilutive by 11 cents on eps and accretive by 12 cents on adjusted eps

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.19 to $6.12

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.60, revenue view $5.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.89, revenue view $4.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan Health provides 2017 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.81